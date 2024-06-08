Bulgarians cast ballots for a new parliament and in European Union elections
By VESELIN TOSHKOV
Associated Press
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarians are choosing a new parliament Sunday while also participating in European Union elections that have been overshadowed by domestic political instability and economic inequality. There are worries that voter fatigue and wide disillusionment with politicians who do not fulfill promises to fight corruption and introduce reforms could result in a low turnout and another fragmented parliament. Preliminary results are expected Monday in the voting for the 240 seats in the National Assembly and for 17 members in the European Parliament.