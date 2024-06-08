Skip to Content
News

Cemetery visit will close out Biden trip to France that has served as a rebuke to Trump

By
Published 9:01 PM

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — President Joe Biden will close out his trip to France by paying his respects at an American military cemetery that Donald Trump had notably skipped visiting when he was president. That will turn the final stop Sunday on Biden’s overseas trip into an implicit rallying cry for his reelection campaign. It’s a fitting end to five days in which Trump was an unspoken yet unavoidable presence. On the surface, the trip was intended to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day and celebrate the alliance between the United States and France. But during an election year when Trump has questioned fundamental understandings about America’s global role, the former Republican president was the obvious foil for Biden.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content