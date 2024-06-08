Cemetery visit will close out Biden trip to France that has served as a rebuke to Trump

PARIS (AP) — President Joe Biden will close out his trip to France by paying his respects at an American military cemetery that Donald Trump had notably skipped visiting when he was president. That will turn the final stop Sunday on Biden’s overseas trip into an implicit rallying cry for his reelection campaign. It’s a fitting end to five days in which Trump was an unspoken yet unavoidable presence. On the surface, the trip was intended to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day and celebrate the alliance between the United States and France. But during an election year when Trump has questioned fundamental understandings about America’s global role, the former Republican president was the obvious foil for Biden.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

