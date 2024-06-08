Haiti’s new prime minister hospitalized days after being selected to lead country
By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO
Associated Press
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government says the country’s newly selected prime minister has been hospitalized in the capital of Port-au-Prince. It isn’t immediately clear why Garry Conille was hospitalized late Saturday. The office of the prime minister saysin a statement that Conille was feeling slightly unwell “following a week of intense activities.” It has not provided further details except to say that Conille is stable and that he thanks those who visited him and wished him well. Conille was chosen as prime minister May 28 after a convoluted selection process.