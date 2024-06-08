In Mexico heat wave monkeys still dying, birds are getting air-conditioning, lions get popsicles

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amid Mexico’s heat wave and drought, suffering birds are getting air-conditioning and monkeys with heatstroke are being rescued by non-governmental groups. The government is being a bit more protective of captive animals at state-run zoos, where hyenas and lions are getting ice pops made of frozen meat. It’s not the only frozen treat: One rescue group is feeding distressed birds the frozen carcasses of urban rats from Mexico City. But howler monkeys continue to fall dead out of the trees with heatstroke — deaths now number over 200 — and the few that can be rescued are being saved by NGOs.

By MARK STEVENSON and MARÍA VERZA Associated Press

