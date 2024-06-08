Mavericks’ plan to stop Celtics in NBA Finals: Get them to fight among themselves

BOSTON (AP) — Jason Kidd couldn’t figure out how to stop the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Now he’s hoping they will get in their own way. The Mavericks coach seemed eager to sow dissension in the Boston locker room on Saturday when he singled out Jaylen Brown as the Celtics’ best player. The comments were transparently designed to irk Jayson Tatum, an actual NBA first-teamer who was sixth in the voting for the league’s MVP. Tatum said it won’t work. And on that Brown agrees. The Boston Big Two say they are happy to share the ball if it leads them to an NBA title.

