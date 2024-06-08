Police arrest 91-year-old Canadian auto parts billionaire Frank Stronach on sexual assault charges

TORONTO (AP) — Austrian-Canadian auto parts billionaire Frank Stronach has been arrested on sexual assault charges involving accusations from the 1980s to last year. Police said there is more than one accuser but declined to say how many. The 91-year-old founder of Magna auto parts and horse racing investor has received one of the country’s highest honors, the Order of Canada. Peel police said Stronach was charged with rape, indecent assault, sexual assault and forcible confinement. He was released with conditions and will appear in an Ontario court at a later date. A lawyer for Stronach didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Police appealed for people to come forward if they have information or have have been victims.

