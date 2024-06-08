What’s at stake in the European Parliament election that concludes Sunday?

BRUSSELS (AP) — Around 400 million European Union citizens are electing members of the European Parliament in one of the biggest global democratic events. Far-right parties are seeking to gain more power amid a rise in the cost of living and farmers’ discontent, while the wars in Gaza and Ukraine are on the minds of voters. One of the biggest questions is whether European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will remain in charge as the most visible face of the EU. The vote concludes Sunday, and the first results will be revealed after all polling stations have closed.

