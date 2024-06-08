Who are the four hostages rescued by Israeli forces from captivity in Gaza?

The four captives rescued by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip were abducted from a desert rave near the border during Hamas’ wide-ranging assault into Israel on Oct. 7. One had emerged as an icon of the agonizing hostage crisis that is still far from over. Noa Argamani, 25, appeared in a series of videos that captured the painful trajectory of their plight, including footage of her capture in which she screams “Don’t kill me!” as she is forced onto a motorbike bound for Gaza. All four were kidnapped from the Tribe of Nova music festival, where Hamas and other militants killed over 350 people in the worst massacre in Israel’s history.

