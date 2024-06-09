Bumrah helps India hold off archrival Pakistan in a low-scoring T20 World Cup thriller in New York

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has helped India to a six-run win over archrival Pakistan in a low-scoring Twenty20 World Cup thriller on Long Island. India batted first and was bowled out for 119 in 19 overs on another tricky wicket at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan appeared to be on course for victory until Bumrah swung momentum with a match-winning haul of three wickets for 14 runs to contain Babar Azam’s lineup to 113-7 in 20 overs. India has two wins in Group A. Pakistan is on the brink of a group-stage exit after also losing its tournament opener against the co-host U.S. team. Scotland beat Oman by seven wickets in Antigua for its second win in Group B.

