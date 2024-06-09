For the Slovenian school where Mavericks star Luka Doncic got his start, he’s still a hometown hero
By JUSTIN SPIKE
Associated Press
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — At the primary school in Slovenia’s capital where Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic got his start, he’s still the hometown hero. The phenom point guard has led his franchise to just its third appearance in the NBA Finals, where the Mavericks trail the Boston Celtics 1-0 heading into Game 2 on Sunday night. At 25 years old, he has already racked up a raft of accolades that have him on track to be one of the greatest Europeans — or anyone else — to play the game. But his road to a shot at an NBA championship started two decades and 5,500 miles from Dallas at the Miran Jarc primary school in Ljubljana, a city of around 300,000 nestled in a green valley of the Slovenian Alps.