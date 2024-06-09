Here’s what happened in some key countries in the EU Parliament elections

BRUSSELS (AP) — It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the EU elections. Voters cast ballots in two dozen languages in 27 countries with scores of different campaign issues. There were some key races to watch in the June 6-9 elections for a new European Parliament. They include France, where President Emmanuel Macron’s party lost so badly to the far right that he called snap legislative elections. In Italy, Premier Giorgia Meloni is slated to strengthen her influence in the EU via the result for her party, which has neo-fascist roots.

