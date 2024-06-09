Hunter Biden’s family weathers a public and expansive airing in federal court of his drug addiction

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden’s family has gone to great lengths to support him as he stands trials for lying on a federal gun purchase form when he said he didn’t have a drug problem. Jill Biden has been a regular presence in the federal courtroom in Delaware, and other family members have attended. Every family wrestles with personal challenges, and politicians are often left to do so in public. But the airing in open court of tawdry details surrounding Hunter Biden’s addiction is of an order of greater magnitude. And it’s happening in the glare of an election year. The president’s family has shown a steadfast determination to ensure that Hunter Biden doesn’t weather it alone.

By COLLEEN LONG, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and CLAUDIA LAUER Associated Press

