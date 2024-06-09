India defends 119 in low-scoring thriller to beat Pakistan by 6 runs at T20 World Cup, Bumrah 3-14

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — India successfully defended only 119 to beat rival Pakistan by six runs in a low-scoring cricket thriller and stayed perfect at the Twenty20 World Cup. Pakistan bowled first and dismissed India for 119 in 19 overs on another tricky wicket at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Babar Azam-led Pakistan stuttered to 113-7 in 20 overs against India’s pace attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah with a match-winning 3-14 in four overs and Hardik Pandya’s 2-24 as India finished strongly. India beat Ireland by eight wickets in its Group A opener at the same ground. Pakistan lost to tournament co-host United States in a major upset in Dallas on Thursday. Also Sunday, Scotland beat Oman by seven wickets in Group B.

