Missile attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels strike 2 ships in the Gulf of Aden, US military says

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Missile attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels have struck two ships in the Gulf of Aden, the latest assaults on shipping in the region. One anti-ship ballistic cruise missile hit the Antigua- and Barbuda-flagged cargo ship Norderney forward station late Saturday, starting a fire that those on board put out. That’s according to the U.S. military’s Central Command, which also acknowledged a second attack on the Tavvishi, a Liberian-flagged, Swiss-owned-and-operated container ship in the Gulf of Aden. It had damage but was continuing to sail. Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed both attacks amid their campaign against shipping during the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.