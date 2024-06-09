Republican challenger to Tester leans into his outsider status in Montana US Senate debate

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy embraced his status as an outsider who came to Montana to start a business during the first debate in a race that could tip the balance of power in the Senate. Sheehy on Sunday sought to fend off concerns over wealthy newcomers driving up property taxes. Three-term Democrat Sen. Jon Tester declared Sheehy “part of the problem” amid a housing shortage and rising property taxes. Home values have increased with an influx of newcomers in recent years.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.