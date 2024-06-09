Trump to undergo probation interview Monday, a required step before his New York sentencing

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be interviewed by New York probation officials. The Monday interview is a required step before his July sentencing in his criminal hush money case. Three people familiar with the plan say Trump will do the interview via a computer video conference from his Florida home. The three people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to disclose the plans publicly. The usual purpose of a probation interview is to prepare a report that will tell the judge more about the defendant. Trump says he is innocent of any crime.

