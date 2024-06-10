A dog helped his owner get rescued after a car crash in a remote, steep ravine in Oregon

BAKER COUNTY, Ore. (AP) — A dog has helped his owner get rescued after a car crash in a steep ravine in mountainous northeastern Oregon. The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said a man was driving with his four dogs on a remote road just over a week ago when he crashed into the ravine. One of the dogs traveled nearly four miles to the campsite where the man was staying with family, which alerted them that something was wrong. His family located his car the following day but couldn’t reach it because of the terrain. First responders ultimately rescued the man, who was airlifted to a hospital. His three other dogs were found alive at the crash scene.

