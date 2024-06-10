Chinese premier to visit Australia on Saturday

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — China’s Premier Li Qiang will visit Australia on Saturday. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday. Li’s visit will be the first by a Chinese premier to Australia since 2017, Albanese and Li will hold annual leaders’ meeting at Parliament House in the Australian capital Canberra during the visit. Li will also visit the Australian cities of Adelaide and Perth. Li’s visit follows Albanese’s visit to Beijing in November last year, where leaders agreed to resume key bilateral dialogues and to further several areas of cooperation.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.