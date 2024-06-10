Fire at Thailand’s famous Chatuchak Weekend Market kills hundreds of caged animals

BANGKOK (AP) — Hundreds of caged animals died after a fire struck Chatuchak Weekend Market, one of the most famous markets in Thailand’s capital. The fire was reported in the early morning of Tuesday and quickly swept across more than 100 shops in the pet zone of the market, according to Bangkok’s government. Officials said it took them about an hour to bring the fire under control. There are no reports of human casualties, but Thai media reports suggested that the fire killed several hundreds of animals, such as puppies, fish, snakes, birds and rabbits, kept in cages and locked inside the shops. The cause of the fire is being investigated, said Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

