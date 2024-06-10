In Italy’s Puglia region, women take the lead in challenging the local mafia at great personal risk

LECCE, Italy (AP) — Puglia is known for its olive groves, white-washed houses and spectacular coastlines that will provide the backdrop when Premier Giorgia Meloni hosts Group of Seven leaders for their annual summit this week. But the region is also home to the Sacra Corona Unita, Italy’s fourth main organized crime group. It is far less well-known than Sicily’s Cosa Nostra but just as effective in infiltrating everything, from local businesses to government. And yet, a remarkable array of women is challenging its power structures at great personal risk. They are arresting and prosecuting clan members, exposing their crimes and confiscating their businesses, all while working to change local attitudes.

