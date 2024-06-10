Library of Congress launches new ‘Collecting Memories’ exhibit in a bid to draw more tourists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Library of Congress is unveiling an eclectic new exhibit drawing on the institution’s vast historical archives and designed to make the Library a more popular and accessible destination for visitors and tourists. “Collecting Memories” — which opens to the public on June 13 — is an intensely curated exhibit that brings together items as varied as 15th-century illustrated Hebrew religious texts, the contents of President Abraham Lincoln’s pockets when he was assassinated, the first sketches of Spider-Man and videos of Carlos Santana in concert. The new exhibit, along with a revamped gift shop, comes as part of a campaign to make the Library of Congress more attractive to everyday tourists and school groups.

