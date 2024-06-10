Massive fire at 4-story Miami apartment building displaces at least 40 people

MIAMI (AP) — At least 40 people have been displaced after a massive fire broke out at a four-story apartment complex near downtown Miami. First responders received calls about a fire around 8:15 a.m. Monday. When Miami police and firefighters arrived they also found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says the shooting and fire are part of an active investigation. News helicopter footage showed flames rising from the building along with large plumes of smoke. Suarez says three firefighters were taken to the hospital with heat exhaustion. Firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze by early evening.

By TERRY SPENCER and FREIDA FRISARO Associated Press

