One Dead in Palm Springs Single-Rollover Crash Over the Weekend

The California Highway Patrol says a car was driving northbound on Highway 111 North of Overture when it lost control and rolled over to the right shoulder landing on its roof.

The incident happened shortly after 8:30 Sunday night.

Officers say six passengers occupied the car, including the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those other occupants were taken to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Officials say the driver was a 60-year-old man from Los Angeles, there is no word yet on the driver's identity.

CHP says all occupants were wearing seatbelts and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this crash.

