Oxford University to return bronze sculpture of Hindu saint to India

LONDON (AP) — Oxford University has agreed to return a 500-year-old bronze sculpture of a Hindu saint to India. The university’s Ashmolean Museum says the Indian High Commission in the U.K. had made a claim four years ago for the bronze figure of Tirumankai Alvar that was allegedly looted from a temple. The Ashmolean says it had reached out to the Indian High Commission in 2019 after research from photo archives showed the bronze in a temple in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu in 1957. It bought the piece at auction in 1967. The museum says the university’s council approved the transfer in March.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.