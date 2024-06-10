Palestinian players continue push for World Cup qualification amid war back home

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Mohammed Rashid once worked as a forklift driver in a Chicago warehouse. Fast forward to these grim times and Rashid and his Palestinian soccer teammates carry a heavier weight. They know success on the field offers a little respite from the war raging in Gaza. Amid the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war, the Palestinian team has produced a stirring run to reach the third round in Asia of World Cup qualifying for the first time. The Palestinians have never come close to reaching the World Cup but the expansion of the 2026 tournament to 48 teams has given the team a better chance to make history. It plays Australia on Tuesday in Perth to complete the Asian second round.

