Police update number of people injured in Madison rooftop shooting to 12
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police are now saying at least a dozen people were hurt in a shooting at a rooftop party in Wisconsin’s capital city. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday on the roof of a high-rise apartment building in downtown Madison. Police initially said 10 people were injured, with nine hit by gunfire. Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a news conference Monday that two more people have since come forward to report injuries. The tally now stands at 10 people shot or grazed by gunfire, one person injured by broken glass and a person who sustained a shoulder injury while trying to flee the shooting. Barnes said no one has been arrested in the shooting.