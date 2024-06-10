South Korea says North Korea is installing its own loudspeakers along the border

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says it’s detecting signs that North Korea is installing its own loudspeakers along their border, a day after the South blared anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts over its speakers for the first time in years. South Korea said its loudspeaker broadcast on Sunday was in retaliation for the North sending over 1,000 balloons filled with trash and manure over the last couple of weeks. North Korea has described its balloon campaign as a tit-for-tat against South Korean civilian groups flying anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets across the border.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.