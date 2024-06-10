The far right made big gains in European elections. What’s next, and why does it matter?

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has its roots in the defeat of Nazi Germany and fascist Italy. For decades, the EU confined the nationalist far right to the political fringes. With a strong showing in elections Sunday, far-right forces could now influence or block joint EU-wide policies on migration, security or climate change. Senior EU party officials are working out groups and alliances for the parliament for the next five years. EU presidents and prime ministers will hold a summit June 17 to discuss whether to return Ursula von der Leyen to the helm of the EU’s powerful executive branch. The new parliament’s first session starts in mid-July.

