Utah governor looks to rebound in primary debate after harsh reception at GOP convention

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is set to debate his primary challenger on the heels of his defeat for his party’s nomination at the state GOP convention. The incumbent governor was met with loud boos from delegates at the April convention who argued he’s too moderate to represent the state again. Cox is still considered the overwhelming favorite in the June 25 primary. He is facing challenger Phil Lyman, a former county commissioner turned legislator who is best known for an illegal ATV ride in protest of a federal land decision. Candidates for the state’s open attorney general position will debate earlier Tuesday.

