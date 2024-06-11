4 US college instructors teaching at Chinese university are attacked at a public park

BEIJING (AP) — Officials say four instructors from Iowa’s Cornell College teaching at a Chinese university have been attacked in a public park, reportedly with a knife. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday that the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment and none is in critical condition. He says police believe the attack Monday was an isolated incident. Cornell College President Jonathan Brand said in a statement that the instructors were attacked while in the park with a faculty member from Beihua University, where the Americans have been teaching. The State Department says it is aware of reports of a stabbing and is monitoring the situation.

By KEN MORITSUGU and DIDI TANG Associated Press

