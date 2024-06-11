A migrant boat sank off the coast of Yemen, leaving at least 49 dead and 140 missing, UN agency says

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. International Organization for Migration says a boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of Yemen, leaving at least 49 dead and 140 missing. The IOM said the boat was carrying some 260 Somalis and Ethiopians from the northern coast of Somalia across the Gulf of Aden when it sank Monday off Yemen’s southern coast. The agency said search efforts were continuing Tuesday and so far 71 had been rescued. Among the dead were 31 women and six children. Yemen is a major route for migrants from the East Africa and the Horn of Africa trying to reach Gulf countries for work.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.