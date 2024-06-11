Ex-Australia rugby league star Jarryd Hayne wins an appeal against his rape conviction

SYDNEY (AP) — Ex-Australian rugby league international Jarryd Hayne has had his rape conviction overturned on appeal. The New South Wales Court of Criminal Appeal on Wednesday ruled that a judge erred in not allowing the complainant to be further cross-examined during Hayne’s trial. The appeal court also ruled the trial judge did not properly direct the jury about how to deal with allegations the complainant had lied. A new trial has been ordered, which would be Hayne’s fourth. Whether he faces another trial will be a matter for state prosecutors. Hayne has been in jail since last year. A court will consider bail for Hayne later Wednesday.

