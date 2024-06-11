Four people shot at downtown Atlanta food court, mayor says

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor says four people have been shot at a food court in downtown Atlanta, including the initial shooter. Mayor Andre Dickens said the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Peachtree Center food court, which is near numerous large hotels and office high-rises. Atlanta police said in a post that all four who were shot were alert and conscious. Authorities say one of the four is believed to be the suspect. Officials did not immediately say who wounded the initial shooter or what prompted the shooting.

By JEFF AMY and SUDHIN THANAWALA Associated Press

