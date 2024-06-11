Gunman wounds 3 in Atlanta food court before being shot by officer, police say

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a gunman shot three people at a food court in downtown Atlanta before then getting shot by a police officer. Police say all four people who were shot Tuesday afternoon at the Peachtree Center food court are expected to survive, including the suspect. During a news conference, Mayor Andre Dickens praised the responding officer who wounded the gunman. He said things could have been much worse. Peachtree Center is a complex of office towers and an underground mall just blocks from several hotels that are popular venues for Atlanta’s busy convention business.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.