Historic Mexico City castle is depicted flying the Targaryen flag, and officials aren’t amused

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City’s historic Chapultepec Castle has been depicted flying the Targaryen flag, and officials in Mexico aren’t amused. The producers of the HBO series “House of the Dragon” posted a video this week showing the black Targaryen flag hanging over the battlements of the 19th-century landmark in Mexico City. Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History says the flags were generated by technology, and had never really hung there. But they’re hopping mad that the historical site had been used in the ad campaign, and say they would take legal action. “Game of Thrones” social media accounts posted similar images of other world landmarks, including New York City bridges.

