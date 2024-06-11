ICC prosecutor appeals for evidence of atrocities in Sudan after rebels attack hospital in Darfur

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor is appealing for information and evidence of atrocities in Sudan’s western Darfur region. He says his ongoing investigation “seems to disclose an organized, systematic and a profound attack on human dignity.” ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan released a video statement Tuesday in the aftermath of an attack Sunday by the notorious Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group that forced the closure of a main hospital in Darfur. The group fired shots and looted the hospital in al-Fasher, aid group Doctors Without Borders reported. Sudan’s conflict began in April last year when soaring tensions between the leaders of the military and the RSF erupted into fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere in the country.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.