Minneapolis police officer killed while responding to a shooting call is remembered as a hero

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police officer who was killed by a man he was trying to help at the site of a shooting is being memorialized as someone who exemplified the type of public servant the city’s police force has been trying to recruit amid years of tumult. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told those gathered at a service Tuesday for Officer Jamal Mitchell that the 36-year-old will be remembered as a hero in the city forever. Frey, Police Chief Brian O’Hara, family members, friends and fellow officers delivered remarks. Investigators are calling the May 30 shooting of Mitchell an ambush. He had been with the Minneapolis Police Department for about 18 months.

