Missouri executes man convicted of killing former lover and her husband

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A man convicted of killing his former lover and her husband in what prosecutors called a fit of rage has been executed in Missouri. An official says 69-year-old David Hosier was pronounced dead Tuesday evening following a lethal injection at the state prison in Bonne Terre. Hosier was convicted of killing Angela and Rodney Gilpin in the state capital of Jefferson City in 2009. Investigators said Hosier had a romantic relationship with Angela Gilpin and was angry with her for breaking it off and reconciling with her husband. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson turned down a clemency request on Monday, citing in part Hosier’s lack of remorse.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.