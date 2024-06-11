North Korea’s Kim hails Russia ties as Putin reportedly plans a visit
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hailed the country’s expanding relationship with Russia as reports suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon visit the country for his third meeting with Kim. North Korea’s state media reported Wednesday that Kim sent Putin a congratulatory message marking Russia’s National Day and spoke about booming bilateral ties. Cooperation between the two countries have sharply increased since Kim visited Russia last September for a meeting with Putin. Japanese public broadcaster NHK, citing unidentified diplomatic sources including high-ranking Russian officials, reported Wednesday that Putin is preparing to visit North Korea and Vietnam next week.