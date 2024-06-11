Older worker accuses defense contractor of discriminating by seeking recent college grads

BOSTON (AP) — A defense contractor is being sued over allegations that it discriminated against older workers in job ads. The class action lawsuit Tuesday filed in federal court by the AARP Foundation, Peter Romer-Friedman Law PLLC, and Outten & Golden accuses RTX Corporation of posting ads that target younger workers at the expense of their older peers. The lawsuit alleges that RTX, formerly Raytheon Technologies Corporation, is an American multinational aerospace and defense conglomerate headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, post ads that seek job applicants who are recent graduates or have limited work experience. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

