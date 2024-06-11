Utah governor defends record in primary debate after harsh reception at GOP convention

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has defended his record against a primary challenger in debate after the GOP incumbent was recently booed by Republican convention delegates who argued he is too moderate. Candidates for the state’s open attorney general position debated earlier Tuesday. The incumbent governor failed to secure his party’s nod but is still considered the overwhelming favorite in the June 25 primary. He is facing challenger Phil Lyman. The former county commissioner turned legislator is best known for an illegal ATV ride in protest of a federal land decision. The Republican primary winner will face Democratic nominee Brian King in November.

