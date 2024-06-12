Argentine riot police disperse protesters with water cannons and tear gas ahead of key Senate vote

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Riot police in Argentina’s capital have fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters who threw Molotov cocktails and stones outside Congress, escalating tensions as lawmakers prepare to vote on state overhaul and tax bills proposed by President Javier Milei. Wednesday’s vote is a key test of his vision of governance and change. Thousands of demonstrators converged around Congress in Buenos Aires as Senate opened debate on the legislation, urging lawmakers to reject Milei’s program of harsh austerity and economic deregulation. Facing resistance from some protesters, hundreds of police officers unleashed water canons and tear gas. Earlier in the day, police used pepper spray to clear a line of protesters, sending at least four opposition lawmakers to the hospital.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.