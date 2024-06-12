Cathedral City Fire Department shares tips to beat the heat this summer

As temperatures rapidly rise in the Coachella Valley, people become more vulnerable to heat-related illness.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in 2023 alone, 2,302 people across the nation died from heat-related injury or illness.

The Cathedral City Fire Department says it receives about 10 heat-related illness calls per day.

To prevent heat stroke or exhaustion, the fire department suggests taking breaks from the heat, paying attention to excessive heat warnings, and staying hydrated. They also say it's important to check on your loved ones and look for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Some signs of heat exhaustion include: nausea, high body temperatures, dizziness, slurred speech, and muscle cramps. For those experiencing heat stroke, fainting, loss of consciousness, and unresponsiveness.

Paramedics are prepared to help in the case of an emergency. Their trucks are equipped with medication, and they are trained to assist in cases of heatstroke or heat exhaustion.

