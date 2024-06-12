Congress sought Osprey crash and safety documents from the Pentagon last year. It’s still waiting

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House Oversight Committee panel that launched an investigation into the safety and oversight of the V-22 Osprey aircraft following a string of fatal crashes hasn’t received the critical data or accident reports that its members requested months ago. That’s according to two committee staffers who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. They say lawmakers sought the information ahead of a hearing Wednesday on the Osprey program. For example, committee members have asked for the wear and replacement rates on a component of the Osprey aircraft that was a factor in a November crash that killed eight U.S. service members but has yet to receive them.

