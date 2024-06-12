Florida’s DeSantis cuts $1B to bring state budget to $116.5B, slightly less than the current plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The state’s next budget will be slightly less than the current year’s after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed about $1 billion to bring the spending plan down to $116.5 billion. The budget provides 3% raises for state employees and sets aside $1.5 billion that has to be used for teacher raises. The 16 pages of cuts ranged from as little as $10,500 for a county public works generator to $80 million for group insurance for the state college system. In between there were vetoes denying vehicles to scores of police and fire departments and millions to private, non-profit organizations that help the homeless, the hungry, drug addicts and foster children.

