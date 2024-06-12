Hong Kong invokes a new law to cancel passports of 6 overseas-based activists, including Nathan Law

HONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong government has canceled the passports of six overseas-based activists under the new national security law, stepping up its crackdown on dissidents who moved abroad. Former pro-democracy lawmaker Nathan Law and five others are accused of endangering Hong Kong national security. The government said they have absconded to the U.K. Rewards were offered last year for their arrests, drawing criticism from Western governments. Hong Kong authorities also banned anyone from providing funds to the six, among other restrictions. Security measures imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong have effectively wiped out most public dissent following huge anti-government protests in 2019. Many activists were arrested, silenced or forced into self-exile.

