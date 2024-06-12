Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband pleads guilty to reckless endangerment after altercations with family

RIFLE, Colo. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment Wednesday after separate altercations with his ex-wife at a local restaurant and their son at a home earlier this year. Jayson Boebert allegedly got into the physical fight with his son on Jan. 9, leading to the reckless endangerment charge along with three other charges that were dismissed as part of the plea deal. The congresswoman and Jayson Boebert got into an argument at a restaurant that spiraled out of control and led to charges that were also dismissed as part of a plea deal. Jayson Boebert will serve six months of unsupervised probation.

