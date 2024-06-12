Palestinian supporters vandalize homes of Brooklyn Museum officials and other locations in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Palestinian supporters have vandalized locations associated with the Brooklyn Museum and the United Nations in New York City. They threw red paint across their entrances in opposition to the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Mayor Eric Adams says the homes of museum director Anne Pasternak and members of the museum’s board of trustees were among the locations hit. Also vandalized were buildings associated with the German consulate and the Permanent Observer Mission of the State of Palestine to the United Nations. New York police say they will provide more information later.

