Poland honors soldier who was fatally stabbed by migrant at border with Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Lawmakers in the Polish parliament have observed a minute of silence to honor a young soldier who was stabbed at the Polish-Belarusian border. The attack occurred amid a migration crisis at the border that Poland says has been engineered by Russia and Belarus. The soldier was stabbed in the chest by a migrant who thrust a knife through a gap in a steel fence on May 28. He died of his wounds more than a week later, on June 6. He was being laid to rest in private observances on Wednesday in his home village. The death has heightened a sense of insecurity already elevated due to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

