The University of Cambridge returns 39 traditional artifacts to Uganda in a major act of restitution

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The University of Cambridge has repatriated more than three dozen traditional artifacts to Uganda in a major act of restitution welcomed by the local officials who sought them. Some of the objects were shown exclusively to AP journalists. The objects, selected by Ugandan curators, represent a small fraction of about 1,500 ethnographic objects from Uganda that the British university has owned for a century. The Uganda Museum is expected to exhibit the objects next year. There have been other successful restitution events in Africa as governments seek accountability for items looted before and during the colonial era.

